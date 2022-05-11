Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) to post $29.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Meta Platforms’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.84 billion and the lowest is $28.20 billion. Meta Platforms posted sales of $29.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will report full year sales of $125.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.66 billion to $129.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $147.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $136.63 billion to $156.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

NASDAQ FB traded down $8.91 on Friday, reaching $188.74. The stock had a trading volume of 31,122,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,350,738. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.04. The company has a market capitalization of $510.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,457 shares of company stock worth $1,796,442. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

