Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,151,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 75,569 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.1% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $387,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,921,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,457 shares of company stock worth $1,796,442 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

FB stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,435,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,409,332. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $534.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.61.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

