MIB Coin Price Down 34.1% Over Last Week (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $203,994.69 and $49.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00051432 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012226 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 436,003,532 coins and its circulating supply is 158,701,604 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

