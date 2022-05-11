Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-$1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.918-$1.992 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.Microchip Technology also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.32-$1.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.81.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.59. The stock had a trading volume of 119,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,123. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.276 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 over the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

