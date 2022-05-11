Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.32-$1.36 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.32-$1.36 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

