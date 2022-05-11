Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Shares of Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 24606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a current ratio of 15.33. The company has a market cap of C$20.34 million and a PE ratio of -9.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23.
About Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA)
