MILC Platform (MLT) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.16 Million

MILC Platform (MLT) traded 42.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. One MILC Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges. MILC Platform has a total market capitalization of $5.16 million and $779,693.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MILC Platform has traded down 63.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.76 or 0.00567342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,143.00 or 2.03930701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00029353 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,994.24 or 0.06994598 BTC.

MILC Platform Coin Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

Buying and Selling MILC Platform

