MimbleWimbleCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $52.51 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $52.51 million and approximately $54,758.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.85 or 0.00016495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00197029 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007303 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002934 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.11 or 0.00374805 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000548 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,836,417 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.