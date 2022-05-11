MintMe.com Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.50 Million (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $16,798.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,670.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,059.05 or 0.07181757 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000293 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00230931 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.53 or 0.00675022 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00068014 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.54 or 0.00483219 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004499 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

