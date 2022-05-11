Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.58 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $2.57 million and $3.58 million worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $237.70 or 0.00810810 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.72 or 0.00555051 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,942.06 or 2.01055252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00031127 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,082.15 or 0.07102350 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 10,812 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

