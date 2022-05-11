Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.32

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 21803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

MFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after purchasing an additional 973,496 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 122.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 42,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 24.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 86,019 shares in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

