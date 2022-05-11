Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Up to $2.37

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.37, but opened at $2.42. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 6,439 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,335,000 after purchasing an additional 973,496 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 42,843 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 86,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

