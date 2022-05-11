Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Up to $2.37

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.37, but opened at $2.42. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 6,439 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
