Mogo (MOGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Mogo to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Mogo has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Mogo had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 57.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect Mogo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mogo alerts:

Shares of MOGO stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20. Mogo has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOGO. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Mogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mogo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mogo by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 17.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOGO shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mogo from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Mogo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.