Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on MOLN shares. Kempen & Co lowered Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Molecular Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Molecular Partners from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Molecular Partners from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOLN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $1,580,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $8,267,000. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOLN stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,491. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $32.04.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

