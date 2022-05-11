Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TAP.A opened at $58.60 on Monday. Molson Coors Brewing has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.35.

Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

