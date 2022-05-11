MonetaryUnit 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $808.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $451,742.17 and approximately $808.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006244 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000539 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00117699 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 248,891,716 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

