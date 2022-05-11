MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Down 92.2% in April

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 92.2% from the April 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MONOY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. 92,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,748. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.40. MonotaRO has a 1-year low of $14.37 and a 1-year high of $24.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

