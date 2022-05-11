Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 165.49% from the stock’s current price.

GLUE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:GLUE traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,569. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.43). On average, research analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,362,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 530,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 233,686 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.