Moonriver (MOVR) Price Tops $21.81 on Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 22.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for $21.81 or 0.00074028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 50.8% against the dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $89.06 million and $42.85 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonriver alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.00549193 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,761.03 or 1.99429321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00031265 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,102.73 or 0.07136457 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,325,575 coins and its circulating supply is 4,083,183 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.