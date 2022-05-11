Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €180.00 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) received a €180.00 ($189.47) price objective from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HNR1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($215.79) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €180.00 ($189.47) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($189.47) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($194.74) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €160.00 ($168.42) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of HNR1 traded up €3.05 ($3.21) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €140.60 ($148.00). 157,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($99.74) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($122.49). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €148.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €159.84.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

