Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Network International (LON:NETW)

Network International (LON:NETW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NETW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Network International from GBX 340 ($4.19) to GBX 355 ($4.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Network International from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 505 ($6.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.55) price target on shares of Network International in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 446.67 ($5.51).

NETW stock opened at GBX 227.20 ($2.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. Network International has a 1 year low of GBX 152.90 ($1.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 415.10 ($5.12). The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 243.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 266.69.

In other news, insider Diane Radley bought 15,000 shares of Network International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £32,100 ($39,575.88).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

