Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Unite Group (LON:UTG)

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.64) to GBX 1,300 ($16.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.04) target price on shares of Unite Group in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.79) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.64) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,253.33 ($15.45).

Shares of UTG opened at GBX 1,017.50 ($12.54) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,114.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,082.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of £4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.90. Unite Group has a 52 week low of GBX 934.80 ($11.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,250 ($15.41).

In related news, insider Joe Lister acquired 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 711 ($8.77) per share, with a total value of £9,001.26 ($11,097.60). Also, insider Richard Smith sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.92), for a total transaction of £2,478.12 ($3,055.26).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

