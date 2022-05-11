Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRU. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($22.50) price target on Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,650 ($20.34) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,665 ($20.53) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.11) to GBX 1,475 ($18.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($21.71) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,695.91 ($20.91).

PRU stock opened at GBX 918.40 ($11.32) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,053.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,218.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77. The company has a market cap of £25.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.91. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 881 ($10.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,566 ($19.31).

In other Prudential news, insider Amy Yip purchased 7,291 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.18) per share, for a total transaction of £72,035.08 ($88,811.59). Also, insider James Turner sold 13,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,127 ($13.89), for a total value of £155,773.94 ($192,052.69).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

