Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Trading Down 4.7%

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Several analysts recently commented on MGRUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.