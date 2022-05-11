Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 100 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.71, for a total transaction of $25,171.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,591,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,452,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $238.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.33 and a 12-month high of $350.21.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $462.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,750,000 after acquiring an additional 688,048 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $128,670,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,278,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,313,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,104,000 after buying an additional 97,873 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

About Morningstar (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

