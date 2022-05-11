Mount Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 27,682 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mount Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000. General Electric makes up about 0.7% of Mount Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.69.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.73. The stock had a trading volume of 201,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,110. General Electric has a 12 month low of $71.14 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -6.99%.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.