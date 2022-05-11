Mount Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 27,682 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mount Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000. General Electric makes up about 0.7% of Mount Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GE stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.73. The stock had a trading volume of 201,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,110. General Electric has a 12 month low of $71.14 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.09.
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -6.99%.
General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
