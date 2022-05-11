Mount Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 978,100 Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Mount Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 978,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,061,000. Nielsen makes up about 5.5% of Mount Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mount Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of Nielsen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 29.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc acquired 5,652,100 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $155,376,229.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 91,074,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,627,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 26,105,385 shares of company stock worth $715,142,857 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.79. 145,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,006. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Nielsen announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 17.52%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

