Mount Capital Ltd Invests $2.86 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 989 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Mount Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,715 shares of company stock valued at $84,154,881 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $18.43 on Wednesday, reaching $2,310.12. The stock had a trading volume of 63,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,230.05 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,599.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,750.64.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

