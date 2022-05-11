Mount Capital Ltd Takes Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Mount Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. Mount Capital Ltd owned about 0.21% of OptimizeRx at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,825,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth $50,371,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,782,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 425,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 43,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OPRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Shares of OPRX stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,915. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $400.61 million, a PE ratio of -137.31 and a beta of 0.91. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx (Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.