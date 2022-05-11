mStable USD (MUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $41.08 Million

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.08 million and approximately $608,556.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,487.41 or 0.99998473 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00034424 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012234 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000803 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

