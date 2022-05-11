MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MultiPlan had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 5.72%. MultiPlan updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

MPLN stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.20. 151,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,411. MultiPlan has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,103,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MultiPlan by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,978,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396,328 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 79,481 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

