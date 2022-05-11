National CineMedia, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

National CineMedia has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 33.5% annually over the last three years. National CineMedia has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect National CineMedia to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

NCMI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,877. The company has a market capitalization of $125.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.38. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 564.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 17,214 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 109,466 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 699,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 94,846 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 172,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter.

About National CineMedia (Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.