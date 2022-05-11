National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

National CineMedia has decreased its dividend by an average of 33.5% annually over the last three years. National CineMedia has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect National CineMedia to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. 16,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.38. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. The firm’s revenue was up 564.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in National CineMedia by 11,156.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 273,337 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in National CineMedia by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in National CineMedia by 4.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in National CineMedia by 363.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in National CineMedia by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

