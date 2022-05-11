National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $189.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.70 million and the highest is $193.29 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $178.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $761.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $748.18 million to $776.95 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $796.33 million, with estimates ranging from $756.11 million to $824.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Bank of America lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Shares of NNN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.88. 34,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,220. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 8.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $50.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,113,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,862,000 after purchasing an additional 935,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,833 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,634,000 after purchasing an additional 831,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,100,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,963,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

