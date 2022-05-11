Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires New Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,188,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,539,000 after acquiring an additional 227,466 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 116.0% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,095 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,923,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,244,000 after purchasing an additional 86,008 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,082,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,296,000 after buying an additional 686,201 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,985,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,434,000 after buying an additional 323,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $485,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904 in the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.