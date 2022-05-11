Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 1,029 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 285,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 57,116 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 762.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 878,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after buying an additional 776,582 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after buying an additional 50,784 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,350,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.