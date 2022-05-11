Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 637 Shares of IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QED)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QED – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,027,000.

QED opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77. IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $24.26.

