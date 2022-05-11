Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys New Shares in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 385,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 290,795 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 198,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 80,542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BGR opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

