Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Decreases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA stock opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $55.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.04.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.