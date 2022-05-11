Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $456,000 Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.43% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 135,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

NYSEARCA PMAR opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $32.61.

