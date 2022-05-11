Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $503,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.47.

