Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 2,000 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 120,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 271,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 43,869 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,351,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,087,000 after buying an additional 1,544,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,764,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

