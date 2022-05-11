Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 3,447 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. KWB Wealth grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

IUSV stock opened at $70.27 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

