Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 48 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.56.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $285.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.61. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $191.75 and a twelve month high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.