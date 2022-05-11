Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 485 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,380,000 after buying an additional 344,859 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,477.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,367,000 after acquiring an additional 233,583 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 319,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,380,000 after acquiring an additional 152,762 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,744,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,282,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,584,000 after purchasing an additional 99,578 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.33 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

