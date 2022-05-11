Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Nelnet has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Nelnet has a payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE NNI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.55. The company had a trading volume of 107,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.19. Nelnet has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $99.79.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $394.49 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on NNI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nelnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,826.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 50.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nelnet by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Nelnet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

