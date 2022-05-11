Neo Trading 47.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, Neo has traded 47.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $10.15 or 0.00035440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a total market capitalization of $715.92 million and approximately $193.45 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003479 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003494 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012967 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,588.31 or 0.99826237 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.38 or 0.00563521 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

