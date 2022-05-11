Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NLTX stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

NLTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLTX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 395.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,104 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.