Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NLTX stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64.
NLTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
