Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the April 15th total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NVCN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,530. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.79. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.25. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 952.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 60.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

NVCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

