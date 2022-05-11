Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the April 15th total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of NVCN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,530. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.79. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.
Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.25. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 952.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NVCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Neovasc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
