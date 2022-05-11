NerveNetwork (NVT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $174,173.00

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 29.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, NerveNetwork has traded down 44.7% against the US dollar. NerveNetwork has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and $174,173.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002176 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006206 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000518 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 583.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000155 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NerveNetwork Profile

NerveNetwork is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

